St. Louis Officer Faces Domestic Abuse Charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer is facing domestic abuse and resisting arrest charges for allegedly assaulting his boyfriend.

Charges were filed Tuesday against 26-year-old Matthew Schanz, a three-year veteran of the department. His attorney, John Bouhasin, told a source that the accusations are false.

He says Schanz was defending himself.

Police say the incident happened about 1:15 a.m. on March 10 while Schanz was off-duty. Schanz and a 25-year-old man allegedly got into a physical altercation after an argument. The victim had injuries to his foot, back and head.

Schanz is accused of choking the man and striking his head against a bathroom wall. Police say Schanz fled after officers arrived at his home, before eventually pulling over.