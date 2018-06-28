St. Louis officer fatally shoots a suspect after pursuit

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suspect is dead after allegedly pointing a gun at St. Louis police officers who were chasing him.

The man who was shot was identified Friday as 27-year-old Isaiah Perkins of Creve Coeur, a St. Louis suburb.

The shooting happened Thursday night when two officers spotted a stolen Nissan Murano wanted in connection with an assault on an officer in St. Louis County the night before.

After spike strips were deployed, the Murano crashed and two men got out and ran. The officers chased Perkins. Police say efforts to subdue him with a stun gun were unsuccessful.

Police say Perkins turned toward the officers with a gun. One of the officers fatally shot him.

The officers were not hurt. The second suspect is being sought.

An investigation continues.