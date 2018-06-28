St. Louis officer hurts hand in pursuit that nets 4 arrests

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis police officer injured his hand during a pursuit that led to four arrests.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says doctors determined the officer hadn't been shot, although the 29-year-old initially thought that was what caused his injury.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Monday's pursuit followed a shooting in the St. Louis County city of Northwoods.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez, whose department dispatches for Northwoods, said a caller reported that a person had fired into another car that crashed. Someone inside was struck in the abdomen and hand.

The other vehicle involved in the shooting was pursued to north of downtown, where two youths and two adults were taken into custody. An assault rifle and two pistols were found in their car.