St. Louis Officer Injured in Crash

AP-MO--Police-Crash,0068St. Louis officer injured in crash ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis police officer is out of the hospital after being treated for minor injuries that occurred when a car slammed into his police cruiser. The accident happened about 11:30 last night at North Grand and Cass. Those in the car that struck the police car were taken into custody, but no details were immediately available. The officer's name was not released. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-23-07 0842EST