St. Louis officer injured when dragged by a car

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer is recovering from an arm injury after being dragged by a car.

The officer was investigating reports of people selling drugs from a car Tuesday morning. The car drove away, dragging the officer for a short distance. The officer's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect got away. Several officers are searching for the suspect.