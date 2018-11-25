St. Louis officer suspended amid missing funds investigation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis officer has been suspended amid an investigation into the possible theft of up to $200,000 in membership dues paid to an organization that represents the city's black police officers.

The police department said Tuesday that Sgt. Darren Wilson was suspended without pay Monday. Wilson is the former president of the Ethical Society of Police. He isn't related to the former Ferguson police officer who has the same name and fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, prompting protests.

City police didn't say why Wilson was suspended and declined to comment further. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Wilson couldn't be reached for comment.

The society was founded in 1972 as the St. Louis Black Police Association before changing its name several years later.