St. Louis officers suspended amid investigation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Police Department says one of its officers was suspended amid investigations into alleged misconduct.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police said in a statement Friday the circuit attorney's office told the department July 25 about allegations of officer misconduct.

The police statement said the department has started its own internal and criminal investigations into the allegations.

The police department did not name the officer who was suspended without pay and did not specify the allegations, citing the ongoing investigation.

Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce also said in a statement that when her office learned about the allegations, her office notified "appropriate authorities." Joyce also said she couldn't elaborate because of the ongoing investigations.