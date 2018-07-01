St. Louis official investigated for nepotism

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The longtime recorder of deeds in St. Louis is under investigation for nepotism.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the circuit attorney's office confirmed the investigation of Sharon Quigley Carpenter on Friday. Her opponent in the Aug. 5 Democratic primary, Ed McFowland, has alleged that Carpenter hired her great-nephew to work summers from 2010 to 2012. He also accuses Carpenter of hiring the son of her chief deputy to perform $100,000 in office renovations.

Carpenter did not return messages seeking comment.

Missouri law states that any public office holder who employs a relative within four degrees should forfeit his or her office. A great nephew is considered a fourth degree relative by the Missouri Ethics Commission.