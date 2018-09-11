St. Louis official resigns amid inquiry

4 years 2 months 15 hours ago Friday, July 11 2014 Jul 11, 2014 Friday, July 11, 2014 7:42:00 PM CDT July 11, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The longtime recorder of deeds in St. Louis resigned on Friday amid a nepotism investigation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sharon Quigley Carpenter's decision to step down essentially quashes the inquiry by Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce.

Her opponent in the Aug. 5 Democratic primary, Ed McFowland, says Carpenter hired her great-nephew to work summers from 2010 to 2012. He also accuses Carpenter of hiring the son of her chief deputy to perform $100,000 in office renovations.

Carpenter said she hired those relatives but misinterpreted the nepotism statute and still plans to campaign for re-election.

Missouri law states that any public office holder employing a relative within four degrees should forfeit office. The Missouri Ethics Commission considers a great nephew a fourth-degree relative.

