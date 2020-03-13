St. Louis officials declare public health emergency

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis officials are declaring a public health emergency in light of the coronavirus.

St. Louis Mayor, Lyda Krewson, tweeted Thursday afternoon, March 12. In her tweet she declared a public health emergency and events that exceed 1,000 attendees or more is prohibited.

Today, in order to be proactive and protect and safeguard the health and safety of the public, @STLCityGov and @CityofSTLDOH are declaring a public health emergency and are prohibiting events with attendees in excess of 1,000 people until further notice. #COVID19 — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 12, 2020

This happened just hours after the mayor of Kansas City declared a state of emergency and also prohibited gatherings of over 1,000 people.

There are currently 20 people in St. Louis and St. Louis County being tested for coronavirus.

This comes the same day that Governor Mike Parson will announce the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.