St. Louis Opens Emergency Shelter

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For the first time this winter, bitter cold has settled over much of the Midwest. As a result, St. Louis has opened an emergency shelter near downtown.

KMOV-TV reports that the shelter at 1410 S. Tucker seeks to provide a place for homeless people to keep warm. Temperatures dipped near single digits by Wednesday morning, and forecasters are calling for mostly cold weather over the next several days.

The shelter initially was to have 50 beds, but demand was so high it was expanded to 75.