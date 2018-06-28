St. Louis Overpass Collapses

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Part of a downtown St. Louis overpass is shut down after the roadway of the overpass collapsed.

The collapse happened early Friday on 18th Street near Poplar Street in the area near Union Station. By dawn, two police officers had been dispatched to block the northbound right-turn lane, where the collapse occurred.

No one was hurt and the cause of the collapse wasn't immediately known.