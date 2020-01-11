St. Louis overpowers Buffalo

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues claimed their seventh-straight win at the Enterprise Center in a four-point victory over Buffalo on Thursday night.

The Blue's seven home wins ties for the longest home winning streak in the NHL this season.

The line of Alexander Steen, Robert Thomas, and Tyler Bozak dominated in this one, as St. Louis got ahead early with two goals from Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak in the first period.

Buffalo cut the lead in half with a goal from Jack Eichel to make it 2-1 in the second period.

St. Louis kept Buffalo at an arm's length in the third period, with back-to-back goals from Alexander Steen, his first goals of the season.

The Blues will continue their five-game homestand on Saturday when New York comes to town at 7:00 P.M.