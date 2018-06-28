St. Louis pastor accused of sex misconduct with teen

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis church pastor is accused of sexual misconduct with a teenager.

St. Louis prosecutors on Monday charged 59-year-old Ronald P. Ewing of Jennings with three counts of second-degree statutory rape.

Without identifying where Ewing serves as pastor, court documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch allege that he met the 16-year-old through church and had sex with that person last November and December at three St. Louis hotels.

Online court records don't show whether Ewing has an attorney.

A judge has set Ewing's bond at $75,000 cash.