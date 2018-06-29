St. Louis Plan Aims to Cut Forest Park Crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Police Department is reducing its number of patrol districts in a move Chief Sam Dotson hopes will bring a steadier presence to the city's sprawling Forest Park.

Dotson presented a plan to city elected leaders Thursday that reduces the number of police districts from nine to six. The reorganization comes after the city gained local control of its police department in September after more than 150 years of state oversight.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two patrol officers will be dedicated to Forest Park for 16 hours each day. For now, several police divisions share oversight of the park, which over the summer was the site of multiple car break-ins, robberies and a fatal shooting.