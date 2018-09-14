St. Louis police: 2 dead after rolling gun battle on I-44

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say two men were found dead just south of downtown St. Louis after a midday rolling gun battle on Interstate 44.

Lt. John Green said one man was found dead inside a white Dodge Charger, while the body of another man, believed to have tried crawling out of the car, was discovered nearby. No other injuries were reported in the Wednesday shootout.

Police are seeking the vehicle's driver, who ditched the car. They said they found a package of suspected heroin along with cash inside the car.

Police said an off-duty officer in a vehicle witnessed some of the shootout between the Charger and a dark-colored sedan. The officer followed the cars from a distance for a brief time.

Authorities are continuing to look for the sedan's driver.