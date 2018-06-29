St. Louis police: 2 pedestrians shot, wounded

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating apparently related weekend shootings that wounded two pedestrians a few blocks apart.

KMOV-TV reported that occupants of two vehicles driving next to each other began exchanging gunfire late Saturday. Police say a bullet wounded a man in the hip, and a woman was shot in the leg blocks away.

Both vehicles fled the scene.

The medical statuses of the victims were not immediately clear Monday.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.