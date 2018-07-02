St. Louis Police: 4 Dead in Murder-Suicide

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police say an argument inside a business south of downtown escalated into gun violence, with a man shooting three other people before turning the gun on himself.

Police Captain Michael Sack said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a building that houses multiple businesses. The victims' names have not been released. Sack said they appeared to be in their early-40s to mid-50s in age.

Sack said the three victims worked in the building. He did not have any other details about them. An employee of another business heard gunshots and called police.

The street about five minutes south of St. Louis is lined with antique shops, kitsch stores and other shops. Police cordoned off the area around the business.