St. Louis police announce break in deadly hit-and-run case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say they have a 15-year-old girl in custody in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian last month near Busch Stadium.

Police did not say whether the teenager would be charged or whether any charges would be through the juvenile court system, where those charges would not be public.

Authorities say the development is related to the accident early June 28 that fatally injured 50-year-old Ashish "Bapi" Gupta.

Police say Gupta was crossing a street when he was hit by a speeding black Mercedes that then fled the scene.