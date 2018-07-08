St. Louis police arrest man for abduction, robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say they've made one arrest and are looking for two more men involved in the abduction of a 64-year-old woman during a jewelry store robbery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police on Monday wouldn't release the name of the 22-year-old being held. They're waiting on pending warrant applications.

Police say the woman last week was grabbed on her way to her car and bound with duct tape in the back seat while the men robbed Robinson Jewelry Co. with two handguns and a rifle.

The store owner escaped and shot at the suspects, who fled without any jewelry. The man arrested by police was struck in the hand.

A resident helped free the woman after she was dropped off in a nearby alley. She was unhurt.