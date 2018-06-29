St. Louis police: Boy behind 2 robbery attempts

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 12-year-old boy is in juvenile custody in St. Louis, accused of two separate robbery attempts.

Police say both crimes happened Wednesday near Tower Grove Park. The boy was riding a bike with other boys when he allegedly tried to grab a woman's purse. After a struggle with the victim, he was unsuccessful.

A short time later, police say the boy and other juveniles approached another woman and demanded her car keys. When she refused, he allegedly punched the woman in the head and rode away on his bike.

Officers caught the boy a few blocks away.