St. Louis Police Chief Receives Threatening Letter

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says he's frustrated and disappointed after learning a black officer received a racist letter through interdepartmental mail.

Dotson has ordered internal and criminal investigations after learning about the letter last week.

The letter was sent to an officer in the department's south patrol division.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the typed letter arrived about a month ago and was addressed to the officer. It included several profanities and a racial epithet. The sender said the officer was not wanted in the station. It also threatened not to respond if the officer called for help and included a death threat.

Dotson said he has taken steps to ensure the officer's safety, but declined to elaborate.