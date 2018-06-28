St. Louis police, city accused of 'sham investigation'

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A man who spent three years in prison before his robbery conviction was overturned has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of St. Louis, its prosecutors and police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cornell McKay's lawsuit accuses the plaintiffs of a "sham investigation" that failed to follow obvious leads that would have led to the true culprit.

McKay alleges authorities suppressed and falsified evidence and led a public relations campaign and conspiracy aimed at distracting attention from the mistakes.

Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce said in a statement that she hasn't been served the lawsuit yet, but is aware of its "general contents."

Joyce said she is confident the court will find the lawsuit doesn't have merit.

The city and police department have declined to comment.