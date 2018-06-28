St. Louis police commanders complain about judges

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police commanders say they're frustrated by what they see as leniency shown by judges in sentencing and prosecutors not issuing enough homicide charges as the city's number of slayings have climbed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Chief Sam Dotson posted a blog entry on Wednesday, renewing a call for the St. Louis Circuit Court to establish an "armed offender docket," which would use specific judges to focus on gun possession cases.

In his post, Dotson complained about a judge's probation sentence several years ago for Rashad Edwards, who's now charged with murder in the April killing of Cameron Wilson. Dotson claims that Wilson could still be alive if Edwards wasn't just put on probation.

It's unknown if Edwards' has an attorney yet.