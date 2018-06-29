St. Louis police dash cam shows part of contested arrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A video has been released of St. Louis officers pulling a suspect from a car, then kicking and shocking him with a stun gun before the camera is shut off abruptly.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the video ended after an apparently surprised officer involved in the arrest of Cortez Bufford yelled, in part, "Everybody hold up. We're red right now!"

Attorneys who filed suit on behalf of Bufford last month in St. Louis Circuit Court say "red" is police slang for a running camera. They say the video supports their case that police applied excessive force in the April arrest in which charges were tossed.

But a lawyer for the St. Louis Police Officers' Association says the video really reflects a proper escalation of force.