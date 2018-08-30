St. Louis police fatally shoot man who allegedly pointed gun

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis police officer has fatally shot a 21-year-old man who crashed a stolen SUV and allegedly pointed a gun at arriving officers.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on the city's north side. Names of the suspect and the officer involved in the shooting have not been released.

Officers were following the stolen SUV, which had three people inside. Police say the vehicle flipped onto its side in the front yard of a home.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says the 21-year-old driver emerged from the wrecked vehicle and pointed a gun at approaching officers. One officer fired at the man, who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The other two occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured.