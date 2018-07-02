St. Louis police field donor's $50K worth of gifts for kids

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a donor has given an estimated $50,000 worth of toys to be given to area children during the holidays.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch announced the donation on Tuesday, saying the presents will be doled out to the department's six patrol districts. Those sites will determine how and when the gifts will be distributed.

The donor's name was not released.