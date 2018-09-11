St. Louis police hope tattoos help ID man found dead in river

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Investigators are hoping tattoos help identify a man whose decomposed body was found last week in the Mississippi River at St. Louis.

Police have said the body was found Sept. 16 snagged on a barge and in heavy debris.

An autopsy showed that the 5-foot-9 man had been shot in the abdomen and chest, and that a medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the tattoos include several faces, a bearded figure and a symbol inside a mouth with large teeth.