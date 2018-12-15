St. Louis police ID men found dead after I-44 gunbattle

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have identified two men who were found dead after a midday shootout on Interstate 44.

Police identified 21-year-old Derrick Roberts and 21-year-old DeJuan Etheridge as the two involved.

Authorities said the two were passengers of a Dodge Charger involved in a gunfire exchange with another vehicle on Wednesday. Roberts was found dead outside of the Charger. Etheridge was found dead in the backseat.

Police said a 23-year-old man, believed to be the driver who had abandoned the Charger, was later found when he sought treatment of a gunshot wound at a hospital. He was treated and released.

Another passenger was inside the Charger, but authorities said they had not found that person.

As of Friday morning, police were continuing to look for the other vehicle involved in the shootout.