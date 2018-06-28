St. Louis police ID teen found dead at vacant business

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found on the dock of a vacant business in St. Louis.

Authorities on Monday identified the teen as Eugene Stubblefield. Police say his body was found Monday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other details have been released about the case.