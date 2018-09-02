St. Louis Police Identify Baden Shooting Victim

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police have identified the shooting victim found dead early Tuesday morning in the city's Baden neighborhood as 22-year-old James King.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that King was found before dawn Tuesday in a lot near the intersection of McLaran Avenue and Halls Ferry Road. King was lying face up with cuts to his hands and face and had been shot in the head.

King lived in the 1000 block of Theobald Street.