St. Louis Police: Intruder Stabbed to Death

ST. LOUIS - A man who broke into a St. Louis garage is dead, killed when a resident took the intruder's knife and used it to kill him.

Police say the intruder kicked in the door of a detached garage late Thursday. A man and woman were inside the garage. Police say the suspect had a knife and the resident took it from him.

During a scuffle, the resident used the knife to stab the intruder multiple times.

Names have not been released. It wasn't immediately clear if the resident was hurt.