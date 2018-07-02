St. Louis Police Investigate 3 Fatal Shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after three people were shot and killed near Fairground Park on the city's north side.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that all three victims were killed Thursday afternoon. Police said that in one incident, 40-year-old Byron Earts was shot in the head and chest. In another, 22-year-old Justin Gordon and 21-year-old Devin Gordon lived in the same block where they were shot and killed.

The shootings happened about 90 minutes apart. Police aren't sure if the shootings are connected but are investigating possible links.