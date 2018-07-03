St. Louis police investigate possible theft of officer dues

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the possible theft of up to $200,000 in membership dues paid to an organization that represents the city's black police officers.

Police Chief Sam Dotson tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he plans to seek the FBI's help in a case involving the Ethical Society of Police and a "police officer accused of stealing from fellow police officers."

The group released a statement Wednesday outlining its request for criminal and internal investigations of possible financial irregularities first detected in December.

The society was founded in 1972 as the St. Louis Black Police Association before changing its name several years later.