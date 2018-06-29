St. Louis Police Investigate Taped Beating

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police confrontation with a suspect whose family says he is mentally ill is under review by the city.

Forty-seven-year-old Mario L. Crump was charged on March 22 with resisting arrest and third-degree misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer. Court records indicate Crump has multiple assault convictions among more than 20 previous arrests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Crump's grandson videotaped the arrest. The tape shows one officer hitting Crump with his baton multiple times after Crump, who was seated, kicked the officer's partner to the ground. The officer who was kicked responded with a punch.

The executive director of a local rehabilitation program says Crump suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Mike Keller says Crump broke both his hands and six of his fingers.