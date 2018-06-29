St. Louis Police Investigate Two Murders

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating two unrelated murders that happened overnight. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first murder happened late last night in north St. Louis. Witnesses say a man was shot three times by another man riding in a pickup truck who sped away after the shooting. Police have a description of the pickup and are searching for it this morning. Police have not released the name of the victim. The second murder happened just after midnight when a 15-year-old boy was shot several times in an alleyway. Witnesses heard at least five shots. Police have not released the boy's name and are searching for a suspect.