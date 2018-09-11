St. Louis police involved in 2 shooting incidents

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Investigations continue after two incidents in which St. Louis officers fired shots at suspects.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a suspect in a stolen car struck a patrol car downtown. Police say an officer who was nearly hit fired a single shot at the suspect.

The suspect got away and police found the stolen car. They're not sure if the suspect was hit by the officer's shot, but there was no blood found in the car.

Around 5:45 p.m., two officers responding to a robbery at a south city Taco Bell where they saw two men running with a cash drawer and a gun. Police say officers fired when the man with the gun raised it, the suspect also fired.

Neither the officers nor the suspect were hit; the suspect was captured.