St. Louis police look into infant shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating how and why a 5-month-old boy was shot and wounded in the foot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the baby was brought to a hospital late Wednesday.

KMOV-TV says the victim was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when the shooting occurred, and that the baby as of Thursday morning was hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting follows last month's case in which a 21-month-old child fatally shot himself. His father is charged with child endangerment and tampering with evidence, after police say he left the gun where his son often would play.