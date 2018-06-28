St. Louis police: Man killed after opening fire on officers

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police say a man was fatally shot after opening fire on police using an automatic rifle.

Police say 21-year-old Isaiah Hammett was the target of a SWAT team search warrant Wednesday. Gunfire erupted about 11:30 a.m. as police entered the home.

Police said at a news conference on Wednesday that Hammett fired on officers with an AK-47. Officers returned fire. Hammett was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The search warrant was part of an investigation of Hammett involving the sale of guns and drugs from the home. Relatives told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Hammett lived in the home and cared for his wheelchair-bound grandfather.