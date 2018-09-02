St. Louis Police Move More Costly than Estimated

ST. LOUIS - The move to a new building for the St. Louis Police Department is going to be more expensive than first thought.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that bids came in more than $1.6 million over expectations. Now, the move will be delayed until early next year - nearly a year later than the original estimate.

The department received seven bids this month. The lowest was $6.3 million to retrofit a former Wells Fargo office building at 1915 Olive St. The department was expecting a cost of about $4.7 million.

Chief Sam Dotson says the awarding of a contract is on hold while officials ensure that the low bidder meets minority participation requirements.

The department's current headquarters at 1200 Clark Ave. dates to 1927 and needs extensive renovation.