St. Louis police officer facing drug, gun charges

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suspended St. Louis police officer is accused of gun and drug charges.

St. Louis city prosecutors charged 34-year-old Natalie Williams on Tuesday with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of distribution or manufacturing of drugs.

Police said that St. Louis and federal authorities who raided a house found two handguns in Williams' bedroom, as well as $10,000, suspected heroin-distribution materials and what investigators believe was heroin.

A police spokesman said Williams already had been suspended without pay in February for unspecified "conduct unbecoming of a police officer."

Online court records don't show whether Williams has an attorney. A telephone listing for her could not immediately be found Wednesday.