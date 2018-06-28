St. Louis Police Officer Shot

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis police officer is recovering after a shootout in North St. Louis killed one man. Police are not releasing the wounded officer's name, but they identified the suspect as Aaron Arnold, 32, of Belle Glade. Police said two patrol officers were questioning Glade when he fired at them and hit one officer in the head. The other officer drove his cruiser into Glade, but the suspect kept firing, so the police officer shot and killed him. His partner rushed the wounded officer to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Detectives are investigating the shooting.