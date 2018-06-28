St. Louis police: Officer wounds armed suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say an officer shot and wounded a man they said pointed a gun at them after law enforcement efforts to pull over a stolen vehicle.

Assistant Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says the 22-year-old suspect was hospitalized after the shooting about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. His condition wasn't immediately available.

No officers were injured.

O'Toole says officers were surveilling a stolen Jeep when two men got into that vehicle, then failed to stop when officers tried to pull it over. O'Toole says that after officers punctured the vehicle's tires with spike strips, the armed occupants ran.

O'Toole says a suspect was shot after pointing a handgun at an officer in an alley and ignoring demands to drop the weapon.

The other suspect was being sought.