St. Louis police: Officers fatally shoot man armed with gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis police chief says officers have fatally shot a 19-year-old who refused their orders to drop a gun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and KDSK-TV report officers on Wednesday night spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen last month in St. Louis. Officers were following the car when it hit a wall.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says officers were approaching the vehicle when 19-year-old got out holding a gun with an extended clip that could hold as many as 30 rounds.

Dotson says the 19-year-old refused to drop it when officers asked, and both officers opened fire, wounding him. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was not immediately identified.

Dotson says the car's 19-year-old driver cooperated with officers and was taken into custody.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

St. Louis police officers fatally shot a 19-year-old who was riding in a stolen car after he confronted them and refused to drop a gun with a magazine that could hold dozens of rounds, authorities said.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers on patrol spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen last month, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and KDSK-TV.

Two officers followed the car and approached it after it hit a wall near an alley, Dotson said. When the officers approached the vehicle, the 19-year-old got out holding a gun with extended magazine that could hold as many as 30 rounds, he said.

Officers told the man to drop the gun, and when he refused to do so, both officers opened fire, wounding him, according to Dotson. The chief said there were witnesses to the shooting.

Police said the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Dotson said the car's driver, who was also 19, cooperated with officers and was taken into custody.

Dotson didn't identify the dead passenger but said he had a criminal history that included auto theft and burglary.

The police chief said both officers had worked for the department for about eight years. KMOV reports neither was injured.

About an hour after the shooting, a few protesters were at the scene changing, "No justice, no peace," the newspaper reported.