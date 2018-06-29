St. Louis police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.

Police did not immediately identify the victim, a man who died at the scene Monday night in north St. Louis.

Police say the vehicle's driver reported that he had a green light at the intersection when the pedestrian walked onto the road.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.