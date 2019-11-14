St. Louis police probe beating death of man outside store

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man who witnesses say hit his head on pavement after being punched outside a rent-to-own business.

KMOV-TV reported the attack happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in north St. Louis.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

An employee of the store says the victim was a regular customer.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.