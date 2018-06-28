St. Louis police probe jail stabbing

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating one jail inmate's stabbing of another and his wounding of two corrections officers with whom he struggled.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the confrontations happened Thursday morning.

Police said a 42-year-old inmate used a homemade weapon to puncture a 59-year-old inmate's neck and cut that victim's forearm. The wounded inmate was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The suspect then struggled with corrections officers, cutting two of them, before being subdued with a stun gun.

There was no immediate word on any charges.