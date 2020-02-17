St. Louis police probing double killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say they are investigating a double killing.

Investigators say two men in their 20s were found shot to death Tuesday night.

The victims' names haven't been released.

That shooting came a few hours before a man and woman were found wounded in another shooting. Both of the those victims were taken to the hospital, though their medical status was not immediately clear Wednesday morning.

The circumstances of the shootings have not been released.