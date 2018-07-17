St. Louis police review board hearing cut short over scuffle

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The first public discussion about a proposed civilian police oversight board in St. Louis has been cut short after a scuffle broke out.

The Board of Aldermen's public safety committee held a hearing on the proposal Wednesday night at City Hall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a 15-minute commotion broke out after the business manager of the city's police union was called on to speak.

Attendees began yelling, pushing and shoving. Committee chairman Terry Kennedy eventually attempted to resume the hearing only to end it again a short time later.

The newspaper reports no one was arrested or appeared seriously injured.

The committee had not been expected to vote on the proposal, which was put forward after the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson and two other police killings in St. Louis.