St. Louis police say 12-year-old died while playing with gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say homicide detectives are investigating after a 12-year-old died from gunshot injuries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police say a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old were playing with a gun they found before the shooting late Tuesday.

It's not clear which child fired the fatal shot. The child was taken to a hospital about 11 p.m. Tuesday

Further details were not immediately available.